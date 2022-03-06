BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $682.00

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 682 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 686.80 ($9.22), with a volume of 142480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 726 ($9.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £699.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 847.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 928.30.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.