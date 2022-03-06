BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

