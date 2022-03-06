BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,528 Shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

