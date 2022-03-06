BlackRock Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 1,024.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MIND C.T.I. were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.