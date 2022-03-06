BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,095 Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ZEAL opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

