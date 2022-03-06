BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DBVT stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88.
DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
