BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,282 Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. Southern States Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

