BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Down 44.6% in February

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 38,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,141. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

