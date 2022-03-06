Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.50

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.34 ($0.23), with a volume of 192703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of £64.32 million and a P/E ratio of -29.17.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Blackbird Company Profile (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.