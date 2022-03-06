Bitcoin Private Price Hits $1.93 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and $146.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00287891 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00086471 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

