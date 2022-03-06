Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $417.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.80. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.