BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $2.09. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 31,312 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

