Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $157.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.50 million to $158.30 million. Bill.com posted sales of $59.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $588.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.48 million to $600.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $791.46 million, with estimates ranging from $740.94 million to $855.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

NYSE BILL traded down $13.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.26. 2,052,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,062. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.31.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,488 shares of company stock worth $22,645,649 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

