Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 672,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BGFV shares. StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.40. 1,121,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,912. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $364.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.