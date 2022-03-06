BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 61.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 46.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 835,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 965,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 168,779 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 573,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.