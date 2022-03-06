Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.83 or 0.06733125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.58 or 1.00004374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

