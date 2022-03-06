Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.11) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva stock opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.19) on Thursday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 411.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a GBX 100 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.