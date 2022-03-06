Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock.

LON:ECO opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.31 million and a PE ratio of -23.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.67. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51).

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.