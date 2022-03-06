Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock.
LON:ECO opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.31 million and a PE ratio of -23.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.67. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.20 ($0.51).
