Berenberg Bank Increases Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,075

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,075 ($14.42) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.94) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 828 ($11.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -159.23. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 931.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 891.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.20%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

