Berenberg Bank Cuts XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Price Target to GBX 5,600

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
XP Power stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. XP Power has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10.
XP Power Company Profile
