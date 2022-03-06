Belt Market Capitalization Achieves $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.87 or 0.06716247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,560.10 or 0.99842855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00048735 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.