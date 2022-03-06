Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

BTE stock opened at C$5.92 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.85.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

