Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €105.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.33 ($118.35).

BMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($138.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BMW stock opened at €73.10 ($82.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €71.56 ($80.40) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($112.83). The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

