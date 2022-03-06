Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will announce $110.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.27 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $451.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $451.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $466.24 million, with estimates ranging from $457.48 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

