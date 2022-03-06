Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.68.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.