Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.35

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 10562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

BTDPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.55) to GBX 832 ($11.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

