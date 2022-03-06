Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BRN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.51. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

