Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 28,308 put options on the company. This is an increase of 966% compared to the average volume of 2,656 put options.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. Barclays has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.56) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

