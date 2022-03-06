Barclays Raises Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 330

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.43) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 257 ($3.45).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 226 ($3.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.98). The company has a market capitalization of £372.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 217.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

