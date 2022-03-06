Barclays Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $150.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

