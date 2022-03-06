Barclays Lowers OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMVKY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

