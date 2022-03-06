Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 4310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.48 million, a PE ratio of 309.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

