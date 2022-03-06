Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 4310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.48 million, a PE ratio of 309.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baozun (BZUN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.