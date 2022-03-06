Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

