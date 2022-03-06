Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$105.00 to C$103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.08.

Shares of BNS opened at C$93.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$112.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

