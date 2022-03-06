Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,637 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $75,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

OLED stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.17.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

