Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,665 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,234,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $74,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,395,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

