Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $79,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

