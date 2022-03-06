Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $77,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $192,163,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 30.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,075,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

