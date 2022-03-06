Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $73,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

