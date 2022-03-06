Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 121,852 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $80,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,635,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,603,000 after acquiring an additional 292,269 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,064 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.