Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRM stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
