Bank of New Hampshire Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $203.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

