Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$171.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMO. CIBC increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

TSE BMO opened at C$146.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$145.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.89. The company has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$107.36 and a 12 month high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

