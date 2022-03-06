Bank of America Initiates Coverage on ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.03 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,438 shares of company stock worth $8,275,901 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

