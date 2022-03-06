Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

