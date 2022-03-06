Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 893,659 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 602.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lennar by 547.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 53,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

