Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 56,075 ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. ForgeRock Inc has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

