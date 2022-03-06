Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZO opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $991.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.77. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

