Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

