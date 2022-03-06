Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,318 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $323.53 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

