Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $82,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.19.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

